The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Fanney Khan movie review: Artlessly benign ‘comedy’!

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 4:44 am IST

The worst thing about this film is no connect between characters even as Kapoor tries hard to breathe life into his.

Still from the movie Fanney Khan
 Still from the movie Fanney Khan
Rating:

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Pihu Sand
Director: Atul Manjrekar

There was a time when some of our scriptwriters would plagiarise, or recreate scenes straight from a popular foreign film, mostly Hollywood, and get away with it. All this business, without so much as by your leave worked for them and for the cinegoers too, who were less demanding because of their limited exposure to films from other countries. Or complete lack of familiarity with them. At least, in terms of passing off somebody else’s hard work as one’s own was easy, only because rarely anybody from the original team got wind of it. In the age of digital world though, things changed and so now an idea is no longer lifted, and a film gets officially remade in another language.

But “buying” the rights of an interesting premise alone cannot warrant a successful film in another adaptation. It seems that when producers T-Series, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and a host of others, decided to buy rights of the 2002 Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!, and launched Fanney Khan, they thought more than half the battle was won since the original film had been nominated for a bunch of awards and had even won a few. Only if they knew that a funny idea also demands funny execution and a believable script.

Prashant Kumar, also known as “Fanney Khan” (Anil Kapoor), works in a factory, is a part-time vocalist in an orchestra, models himself after his ideal Mohammed Rafi and dreams of becoming a singer, but dwindles due to failed circumstances. Years later, his dream gets fuelled when he, as an obsessive middle-aged father, is fanatically convinced that his young, aspiring and overweight teenage-daughter has enormous talent.

However, contrary to his plans, Lata fails in making an impact on any musical show she participates in, and is booed upon due to her weight. He has differences with her on other matters as well. His choice of songs that he wants Lata to sing is from the old generation of “Lata hits”, which his daughter calls, “100 years old, just like his ideas are”. Being young she has fresh ways and means to live her life the way she wants to. She dreams of becoming a star someday; just like her ideal, the well-known soloist the svelte, gorgeous diva Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

Things go from bad to worse when he loses his job and has to put up an act of going to work every day. Thrown into dire circumstances and trying hard to figure out how to support his family, he leans on his good friend (Satish Kaushik) to hire him as a cab driver.

It is in such a crucial turn that richness or bankruptcy of ideas clearly shows up in any film. And both director Atul Manjrekar and his team fail miserably in creating a flow of convincing moments.

Prashant too seems to have a plan. And so, in a flash of ill-advised inspiration and out of sheer desperation to make his daughter a singer, he decides to kidnap Baby Singh with the help of his friend Adhir (Rajkummar Rao) when she hires his cab after firing her manager. His conceiving a bright idea is designed for a ransom that will help him raise enough money to negotiate a deal with Baby Singh’s manager (who incidentally is asked to pay the money) to audition Lata.

If Fanney Khan was conceived as a sweet tale fleshed out with well-drawn characters, it doesn’t impact because of its unsophisticated humour and corny dialogues. Another disappointment is its music with not a single hummable song. The worst thing about this film is no connect between characters even as Kapoor tries hard to breathe life into his. Aishwarya looks self-conscious, awkward and even clueless about her role at times. Right from the word go, for all the lunacy that seems to be going on in this unexciting storyline, it never seems terribly frantic, nor engaging, leave alone entertaining!

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories.

Tags: fanney khan, anil kapoor, aishwarya rai bachchan, rajkummar rao

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham