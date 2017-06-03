The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu movie review: The film floors you with its modest yet quirky theme

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 1:00 pm IST

A sharp and intelligent screenplay that throws up some pleasant surprises.

A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Suresh Sangaiah

Cast: Vidarth, Raveena, George, Helllo Kandasamy, Krishnamoorthi

After getting critical acclaim at various international film festivals including the New York Fest, debutant Suresh Sangaiah’s comedy drama ‘Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu’ has hit the screens. Like how young and first time directors shine in K’town these days, Suresh’s film, which is inspired by his real life experiences in his native Rajapalayam, simply floors you with his modest yet quirky theme recounted with great confidence.

The entire proceedings are narrated through the eyes of a goat that is soon to be offered at a temple, which hints that the movie is not the run–of–the–mill kind.

People of Naduvampatti decide to visit their family deity Muniyaandi Temple which includes a newly married couple Ramamoorthy (Vidarth) and Seetha (Raveena) as the former’s grandmother promised a goat to be offered to the deity once her grandson was married. They hire a lorry and midway in their travels, their vehicle hits something in a remote forest. They find a man dead in front of the vehicle along with his motorbike. And much to the shock of others, it was Ramamoorthy – trying to impress his young wife – who was at the wheels.

After initial arguments and discussions with each one throwing their own ideas, finally they decide to hush-up the murder. Meanwhile, Ramamoorthy calls his lawyer uncle (George) to the spot. What started as a happy journey eventually turns a spot of bother and how each one reacts to the confused situation forms the rest. Apparently, the underlying message is the reaction of people to human life as opposed to the prospects of slaughtering an animal (goat).

The success of the movie is largely due to its apt casting and well-defined characters, small or big. Sangaiah has utilized the strength of all actors - some are fresh and others less known - to his advantage and has delivered an engaging and entertaining fare. And the peculiar names of the various characters like Kondi, Arumpaadu, Yezharai, Sevval (that are common in Rajapalayam belt) and their native Tamil are appealing elements. Some of the double meaning dialogues mouthed even by the ladies of the group do not come across as intrusive, as that’s how the villagers express their naughtiness. The rustic humour is in built and enjoyable.

Vidarath should be lauded for being part of good scripts. Here he pulls it off with utmost ease. Raveena - the dubbing artist turned actress - is not that great looking but she suited the role and has done her part well. Seasoned actor George proves his versatility in a role with slight negative shades.

Music by Raghuram and cinematography by Saran go well with the rustic mood of the film. Editing is also perfect.

A sharp and intelligent screenplay that throws up some pleasant surprises (besides being light and gratifying) holds the film together. It has its thrills in the right place and all the characters including the goat are warm and human. A film not to be missed!

Tags: movie review, oru kidayin karunai manu, oru kidayin karunai manu film review
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

2

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

3

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

4

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

5

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham