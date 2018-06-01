Veere Di Wedding movie review: Hue and cry of modern women against mysogyny

The makers attempt of making this film with an underlying issue of mysogyny is the saving grace of VDW.

Rating:

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and others

It has been an undeniable debut on gender equality especially in our Bollywood films. Not only filmmakers but the audiences have also been excepting more and more women oriented films lately but Veere Di Wedding has an uncanny resemblance of a chic flick. Modern women and their petty issues, VDW is clearly nothing more than that. Earlier directed a poor rip off Khoobsurat, director Shashanka Ghosh tries too hard with this one and could only make it a one time watch.

Kalandi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) are childhood friends. Kalandi, brought up in a dysfunctional family is in love with Rishabh (Sumeet Vyas) but not in a mood to get hitched. Avni, a divorce lawyer is in search of her Mr. Right. Sakshi, a London based free spirited girl is on the verge of getting divorced with her dominant husband. Meera, a sex deprived woman is busy raising her little toddler and happily settled with her white husband John against the will of her Sikh family. The four meet in Kalandi’s unsettling marriage and what happens next is no less than a disaster.

To begin with, parameters of defining women liberation and independence is smoking cigarettes and joints (with an anti smoking disclaimers), wearing bikini, speaking cuss words, drinking heavily, really? In 2018, does all this really matter to define modern women? VDW, is however, nicely shot with good looking stars but conflicts of these four women aren’t hammering enough of which the consequence is divorce.

Poor screenplay is cleverly backed up by funny dialogues which give comic relief to this drama in disguise. Not to forget, Swara and Shikha bag the best dialogues throughout. Promoted with a hashtag #IAmNotAChicFlick is out and loud throughout the film. The makers attempt of making this film with an underlying issue of mysogyny is the saving grace of VDW. The film is not Pyaar Ka Punchnama (from the women’s perspective) rather it's a female version of Dil Chahata Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara rather. The popular star cast might take the film to two tier cities but VDW is strictly restricted to metros.

Primarily, the whole film revolves around the marriage and dysfunctional family of Kalandi. The makers smartly give the maximum screen time to Kareena being the money minting promotional celeb amongst all four but Swara and Shikha easily sweep away all the attention. The two make you laugh the most and noticeably the two perform the best amongst the stellar star cast.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is as usual herself, replica of Aisha, I Hate Love Story, Khoobsurat and so on but she looks pretty in designer clothes styled by her sister cum producer Rhea Kapoor and Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani. Kareena Kapoor Khan is so beautiful that her simple act look great on screen. She definitely fetches adequate amount of applause. Male lead Sumeet Vyas has potential. He is spontaneous, real and believable. Rest among Vivek Mushran, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta are an interesting fillers.

VDW is an easy breezy one time watch. If you are a fan of happy (convenient) endings, then this popcorn entertainment is your dose for the weekend.

