The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Veere Di Wedding movie review: Hue and cry of modern women against mysogyny

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 8:45 am IST

The makers attempt of making this film with an underlying issue of mysogyny is the saving grace of VDW.

A still from 'Veere Di Wedding'.
 A still from 'Veere Di Wedding'.
Rating:

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and others

It has been an undeniable debut on gender equality especially in our Bollywood films. Not only filmmakers but the audiences have also been excepting more and more women oriented films lately but Veere Di Wedding has an uncanny resemblance of a chic flick. Modern women and their petty issues, VDW is clearly nothing more than that. Earlier directed a poor rip off Khoobsurat, director Shashanka Ghosh tries too hard with this one and could only make it a one time watch.

Kalandi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) are childhood friends. Kalandi, brought up in a dysfunctional family is in love with Rishabh (Sumeet Vyas) but not in a mood to get hitched. Avni, a divorce lawyer is in search of her Mr. Right. Sakshi, a London based free spirited girl is on the verge of getting divorced with her dominant husband. Meera, a sex deprived woman is busy raising her little toddler and happily settled with her white husband John against the will of her Sikh family. The four meet in Kalandi’s unsettling marriage and what happens next is no less than a disaster.

To begin with, parameters of defining women liberation and independence is smoking cigarettes and joints (with an anti smoking disclaimers), wearing bikini, speaking cuss words, drinking heavily, really? In 2018, does all this really matter to define modern women? VDW, is however, nicely shot with good looking stars but conflicts of these four women aren’t hammering enough of which the consequence is divorce.

Poor screenplay is cleverly backed up by funny dialogues which give comic relief to this drama in disguise. Not to forget, Swara and Shikha bag the best dialogues throughout. Promoted with a hashtag #IAmNotAChicFlick is out and loud throughout the film. The makers attempt of making this film with an underlying issue of mysogyny is the saving grace of VDW. The film is not Pyaar Ka Punchnama (from the women’s perspective) rather it's a female version of Dil Chahata Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara rather. The popular star cast might take the film to two tier cities but VDW is strictly restricted to metros.

Primarily, the whole film revolves around the marriage and dysfunctional family of Kalandi. The makers smartly give the maximum screen time to Kareena being the money minting promotional celeb amongst all four but Swara and Shikha easily sweep away all the attention. The two make you laugh the most and noticeably the two perform the best amongst the stellar star cast.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is as usual herself, replica of Aisha, I Hate Love Story, Khoobsurat and so on but she looks pretty in designer clothes styled by her sister cum producer Rhea Kapoor and Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani. Kareena Kapoor Khan is so beautiful that her simple act look great on screen. She definitely fetches adequate amount of applause. Male lead Sumeet Vyas has potential. He is spontaneous, real and believable. Rest among Vivek Mushran, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta are an interesting fillers.

VDW is an easy breezy one time watch. If you are a fan of happy (convenient) endings, then this popcorn entertainment is your dose for the weekend.

Watch the trailer here:

Tags: veere di wedding, kareena kapoor khan, sonam kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

2

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

3

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

4

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

5

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham