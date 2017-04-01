The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Poorna movie review: An undeniably inspirational story

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 2:16 am IST

Bose tells the perilous story of Poorna without clutter and focuses on human endurance and dilemma.

A still from the movie Poorna
 A still from the movie Poorna
Rating:

Cast: Aditi Inamdar, Rahul Bose, Heeba Shah, Dhritiman Chatterjee
Director: Rahul Bose

In one’s pursuit of climbing the highest mountain peak, a 13-year-old Indian girl, raised in poverty as the daughter of farm workers, became the youngest person to reach Mount Everest’s summit.

At an age, when let alone scaling the 29,029 feet mountain, any other young girl would probably dream of only beauty, sunshine, clouds and precious little else. What Poorna Malavath sees is important, not only because of her age, but also because she inspired India’s most marginalised to look at things anew.

Rahul Bose’s directorial debut Everybody Says I Am Fine did not set cash registers ringing but it won the runner-up John Schlesinger Award for Best Directorial debut at the 2003 Palm Springs International Film Festival. And that says a lot about his potential. He directs Poorna with unknown young faces, both of whom steal your heart with their natural performances.

At its heart, Poorna (Aditi Inamdar) is the eponymous young tribal girl from Telangana, who barely gets to enjoy one square meal a day. She, along with her cousin Priya (S. Mariya), are made to do all the menial work before they could overcome modest beginnings to even sit in the classroom to learn their lessons.

And that’s not all. She needs to shatter many glass ceilings and fight injustice multiple times to clash with casteism, patriarchy and poverty to name a few, to be able to even get a semblance of a proper life.

Her father has no interest or any inclination to allow her to study. His brother gets his daughter Priya married while she is barely out of her teens, and considers it to be his achievement. Priya too loves outdoor activities but is burdened with painful emotions and scarcity. Priya’s world crumbles even before she has learned to even dream or set a goal for herself.

Enter IPS officer Pradeep (Rahul Bose), who, by choice, demands a posting in a small hamlet. Fortunately, it is the same place where Poorna also lives. As Pradeep works doggedly to ensure welfare for underprivileged children, he also gets to know about Poorna, who shares with him her ambition to climb mountains.

A rare combination of honesty and determination, Pradeep too goes all out to make sure the climbers, particularly Poorna, receive what they aspire for. Soon Poorna finds herself headed towards Darjeeling to train her for the Mt. Everest summit.

Poorna’s soulful storytelling tugs at your heartstrings with its naked honesty in retelling a true account. When Poorna, sits nearly 30,000 feet above the sacred Ganges in northern India, the mountain’s perversely stacked obstacles make it both a nightmare and an irresistible calling for some of the world’s toughest climbers.

It’s her determined spirit — portrayed most realistically by Inamdar that one marvels at. By virtue of her sheer existence she evokes optimism and anticipation and displays irrevocable influence on anybody aspiring for hope.

There are dependable actors in her journey: Dhritiman Chatterjee, Heeba Shah and Rahul Bose himself. Sadly, not one of these veteran actors looks even half as convincing as the two girls do. Their scenes look superficially juxtaposed to get any desired effect of antagonism.

Much of Poorna is about the attempt to accomplish with pristine clarity, filmed with intimacy that any attempts at trying to discover shots would come in the way of its storytelling, which is singularly linear. Just like Poorna, viewers only know that she must achieve what she sets out to. All other distractions transcend all limitations.

True depiction of real-life heroes on celluloid often looks contrived, as if to somehow reach the preordained conclusion hurriedly.

There are no digressions here to blend jaw-dropping footage of the attempt to climb Mt. Everest with a dramatic back story to reach the summit. And thank God for that!

Bose tells the perilous story of Poorna without clutter and focuses on human endurance and dilemma. Viewers would instantly empathise with her. The only negative aspect could be the simplistic dialogues that make most characters one-dimensional.

Tags: aditi inamdar, rahul bose, poorna

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham