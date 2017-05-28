The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

Entertainment, In Other News

After stoking speculation on political career, Rajinikanth lands in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

PTI
Published : May 28, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

The megastar decides to do what he is known for, acting, to divert attention from his 'political' career.

Rajinikanth will also be seen in '2.0' next year.
 Rajinikanth will also be seen in '2.0' next year.

Chennai: Tamil 'superstar' Rajinikanth on Saturday arrived in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film 'Kaala Karikalan' (Kaala) scheduled to begin on Sunday.

After stoking speculation on political career, Rajinikanth lands in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

After stoking speculation on political career, Rajinikanth lands in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

The film considered to be a sequel to 'Kabali,' which released last year, would be produced by Wunderbar Films promoted by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush.

"The shooting for Kaala begins tomorrow.. I am leaving for Mumbai.. You are doing your job, please allow me to do my job," Rajinikanth told reporters before leaving to Mumbai.

The actor also dodged a question on the reported comments made by his brother on his possible entry into politics.

Last week, the 67-year-old 'Kabali' star met his fans after a gap of eight years and had hinted of taking the political plunge when he asked them to carry on with their daily responsibilities, but "face the war when it comes." 

Pa Ranjith, who had directed 'Kabali' would be weilding the megaphone this time too.

Ranjith's favourite musician Santhosh Narayanan is on board 'Kaala' also and the film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film had earlier courted controversy with the adopted son of Mumbai don late Haji Mastan alleging the plot was based on his father's life.

The makers had, however, denied it.

Recently, Dhanush had released the title and the first look of the movie on social networking sites.

Tags: rajinikanth, kabali, kaala karikalan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

2

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

3

Google makes its Photos app more social

4

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

5

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham