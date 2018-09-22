The Asian Age | News

Ee Maya Peremito song hurts religious sentiments: Telangana MLA writes to CBFC

CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi received a letter from T. Raja Singh over a song in the love story.

Rahul Vijay and Kavya Thapar in a still from ‘Ee Maya Peremito.’
New Delhi: Telugu movie 'Ee Maya Peremito' landed in trouble on the day of its release as Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Prasoon Joshi received a letter from Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh stating that one of the songs in the film, ‘Arihanthanam’, hurts religious sentiments.

Singh, in his letter to Joshi, wrote that the lyrics of the track, which was released over two months ago, are taken from a sacred Jain song, which has hurt the sentiments of the Jain community. The MLA, therefore, requested the makers to remove the words from the song.

Several members from the Jain community also took to Twitter to request the film unit to remove the song.

'Ee Maya Peremito', which released on September 21, has five songs, and 'Arihanthanam' is one among them. Mani Sharma has composed the music for this soundtrack, while Shree Mani wrote the lyrics for it. Anurag Kulkarni and Sahithi Chaganti rendered their voices for the track, which was released online in July.

