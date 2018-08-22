Watch: Chiranjeevi looks menacing in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, fans excited

The teaser tells the story of an unsung hero’s struggle during India's first civil rebellion against British rule.

New Delhi: Fans can't contain their excitement after megastar Chiranjeevi treated his fans with the teaser of his movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' ahead of his birthday on Tuesday. The hashtag #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser started trending on Twitter post release of the much-awaited teaser on Monday.

Fans of the actor are immensely praising the teaser on the micro-blogging website.

An excited user tweeted, "Whattt aa teaser man thanks for d share @SatyaPrakassh #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser"

"Impressive teaser with rich production values. Looking forward to this great story of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy enacted by Megastar on the big screen. #SyeRaaTeaser", tweeted a fan appreciating the teaser.

Calling it the most awaited teaser, another user said, "Perfect MEGA treat for all MEGASTAR fans!! Here's comes the most awaited #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser#SyeRaaJourneyBegins #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy"

The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857.

The teaser tells the story of the unsung hero's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule around 1800.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role.

With tilak on his forehad, long hair, beard, twirled moustache and heavy armour, Chiranjeevi looks convincing with his fierce expressions as he propels his army and takes on the Britishers on a horse with a sword.

The film, which is directed by Surender Reddy, also stars Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch teaser: