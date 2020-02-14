Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

Entertainment, In Other News

Film crew start hashtag to protest poor audience response

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHIPRASAD SM
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 1:45 pm IST

Director Guru Deshpande: Is it a crime to make good films in Kannada?

A still from Gentleman.
 A still from Gentleman.

Bengaluru: While the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day, the team behind the Kannada film Gentleman are so disappointed by the audience response that they decided to observe a black day as a mark of protest.

They turned the profile photos on all their social media accounts to black and even launched a Twitter hashtag #GentlemanBlackDay to convey their disappointment.

The film starring Prajwal Devaraj, Nishvika Naidu, Sanchari Vijay and others opened to rave reviews along with reports that there was a huge demand for its remake rights. A Tamil film-maker reportedly bought the remake rights and is planning to remake it by casting either Jayam Ravi or Vijay Sethupathi.

Despite the positives, the film is struggling at the box office. The new releases this week have made it worse for Gentleman, say the filmmakers.

They resorted to this novel protest to urge audiences to watch their honest effort in making original content with a difference. The film talks about a man who has a sleep disorder that makes him sleep for 18 hours a day. It also sheds light on human egg-trafficking in an action-packed entertainer.

"Why is the audience not responding to good films? It is not just my film I am talking about. Gentleman has been appreciated by everyone who has watched it. But where are the audiences in the theatres? As a producer who is trying to make films based on quality content, I am left frustrated," Guru Deshpande said. 

Actor Sanchari Vijay, who plays a prominent role in Gentleman, also expressed his pain by going live on Facebook.

"It makes me sad to see the pain in Sanchari Vijay's voice. The same pain is being felt by every team member. The media and the audience are saying it is a good film. Then why are there not enough people going to the theatres? Is it a crime to make good films in Kannada," said Guru Deshpande.

Tags: gentleman, guru deshpande, sanchari vijay, prajwal devaraj, nishvika naidu, #gentlemanblackday, box office bomb, black day
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From Entertainment

Payal Rajput

Love is in the air for Payal?

NITHIIN

‘Forever single’ ready to mingle

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among a host of others, the film will be releasing on April 10 this year.

Kabir raves about Ranveer

What makes the picture even cuter is that Anushka is adorably holding a puppy in her arms.

Anushka Sharma’s puppy love

MOST POPULAR

1

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

2

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

3

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

4

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

5

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham