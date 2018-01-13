The Asian Age | News



CBFC asked me to cut scene featuring cow: Malayalam actor-director

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Kumar said that he did not initiate a legal action as the removal of that particular scene did not affect the movie.

Jayaram in a still from 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam'.
Kochi: National award-winning actor Salim Kumar on Friday said he had to remove a scene featuring a cow from his newly-released Malayalam movie following a censor board suggestion.

Kumar told Malayalam news portals here that he removed a "natural scene" featuring cow from the movie titled 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam', after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked him to cut it.

Directed and written by Salim Kumar himself, the movie was released on Friday.

It also features actor Jayaram, Anusree and Sreenivasan.

Kumar said that he did not initiate a legal action as the removal of that particular scene did not affect the movie.

A legal action would have delayed the release of the movie, he said.

Kumar had won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010.

Tags: salim kumar, jayaram
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

