Short films on Rohit Vemula, JNU protests refused permission for Kerala film festival

They were not granted permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be screened at the festival.

Thiruvananthapuram: Three short films, including a 45-minute documentary on Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula, who ended his life, have been denied permission by the Central Government to participate in the International Documentary and Short Film festival, starting here from June 16.

'The Unbearable Being of Lightness', the documentary about JNU Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide, 'In the Shade of Fallen Chinar', about the lives of a group of young Kashmiri artists who are also students, 'March March March' on the JNU protests were not granted permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be screened at the festival, the organisers said.

Expressing anguish over denial of permission, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman and Festival Director Kamal said there is a 'cultural emergency' prevailing in the country.

"We are going through an undeclared emergency in the country. What we should eat, what we should wear, what we should talk all this is being decided by the ruling dispensation", he told reporters here.

At least 262 short films and documentaries are expected to be screened at the five-day festival, Vice chairman and Artistic director Bina Paul said.

The festival is being organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy as part of its endeavour to catalyse a vibrant documentary and short film movement.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at the Tagore Theatre on June 16.