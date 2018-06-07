The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018

Entertainment

Rajinikanth appeals in Kannada for Kaala release

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 4:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 4:25 am IST

Rajini reiterated that his statement on Cauvery was “not wrong” as he had just said what the Supreme Court had ordered.

 Rajinikanth in a still from 'Kaala.'

Chennai: As the release of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaalahit a roadblock in Karnataka, the Superstar made a fervent appeal in Kannada to CM Kumaraswamy and various investors for the screening of the movie.

He has pleaded  that security be provided in theatres across the state which will be screening the film in Tamil and Hindi.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence before leaving for Dehradun for the shoot of his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj, the 67-year-old actor said, “I did not speak anything to hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. Kannada outfits can anytime meet me regarding the Kaalaissue. I humbly request those who oppose the film to allow its release in Karnataka”.

Rajini reiterated that his statement on Cauvery was “not wrong” as he had just said what the Supreme Court had ordered. “I don’t know what’s wrong in just echoing what the court said. It is incorrect to stop the film for this flimsy reasons.”

The actor turned politician said he was surprised to note that the Karanataka Film Chamber is supporting the fringe groups in banning the film.

“The film chamber is supposed to ensure that there's no problem for distributors, producers and exhibitors. That being the case, the Karnataka film chamber demanding a ban on Kaala is not agreeable.” He added, “I am not bent upon releasing Kaalain Karnataka. When the film is releasing around the world, the Karnataka ban would only highlight the issue (Cauvery water dispute). This is not good for Karnataka. Moreover, the High court has given order to give security to theatres where Kaalais being released. I understand HD Kumaraswamy's situation. Still, I hope he would do the needful.”

We hear Kanakapura Srinivas of C Cinemas has decided to release Kaala on 130 screens in Karnataka.  Sources say that Srinivas is an influential person and a close aide of DK Shivakumar of Karnataka Pradesh Congress who was instrumental in forming the present government.

Tags: rajinikanth, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

