Nigerian actor Samuel A. Robinson accuses Malayalam film producers of racism

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

Samuel Abiola Robinson stars in the Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ that was released on February 23.

Nigerian actor Samuel A Robinson.
Mumbai: Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, the lead in the February 23 release Sudani from Nigeria, took to social media on Friday to allege that he has been racially discriminated against by the producers of his film.

At first, the 19-year-old actor was apprehensive about revealing the exact amount of his salary, but then later said that he has been paid Rs. 1.80 lakh for the film. "I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin colour and the assumption that all Africans are poor and don't know the value of money," Mr Robinson said in a Facebook post.

Robinson claimed that he was underpaid for his role, which he attributed to racial discrimination.

However, the production studio, Happy Hours Entertainment has dismissed Mr Robinson's claim of racism and said that he was given a "mutually-agreed remuneration" and that he "entered into the contract with his right to pull out of the film". The producers further said that though the film has been successful, share of profits would not be distributed among the cast and crew "until due course of time elapses and unless the usual procedures in the film industry are completed".

'Sudani from Nigeria', released on February 23, is a small budget film. According to reports, the film received glowing praise and has been faring well at the box office.

Watch 'Sudani from Nigeria' trailer here:

