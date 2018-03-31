Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open-heart surgery

The surgeons have reported the 70-year-old actor is in a stable condition.

Mumbai: Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent emergency open-heart surgery on Thursday due to complications that arose from a previous heart surgery.

According to the Fox News, 70-year-old Schwarzenegger went to the hospital for an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve where he developed certain complications forcing the doctors to perform an open heart surgery on the actor.

The catheter valve replacement procedure is conducted to avoid the open heart surgery.

The surgeons have reported the actor to be in a stable condition.

Earlier in 1997, the Terminator-star reportedly underwent a different heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. At the time, he said the condition was congenital.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had also served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.