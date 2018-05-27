The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will give their 100 percent on the field and in the end, there will be only one team that will lift the trophy after the hard battle. (Photo: Twitter / IPL) LIVE| IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to field first
 
Entertainment, Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein released on 1 million bail over rape and abuse charges

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 6:30 pm IST

Weinstein's career saw a sudden downfall last October following an expose by The New York Times and New Yorker magazine.

Harvey Weinstein. (Photo: AFP)
 Harvey Weinstein. (Photo: AFP)

New York: Harvey Weinstein, who was arrested and arraigned on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, has been released on USD 1 million bail.

According to USA Today, the disgraced Hollywood producer also agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport after turning himself in to police on Friday.

Weinstein was carrying three books, including Todd Purdum's "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution," as he got out of a black SUV and walked past the swarm of TV cameras and reporters and through the front door of the New York Police Department's First Precinct in Manhattan yesterday.

His is defense attorney Benjamin Brafman told reporters that Weinstein would enter a not guilty plea.

"Mr Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated," Brafman was quoted as saying in the US media.

"We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence, and we believe that at the end of the process Mr Weinstein will be exonerated," Brafman, one of US' renowned criminal defense attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse.

More than 100 women, including prominent Hollywood celebrities such as Gywneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman and Asia Argento, have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape with some allegations dating back to decades.

Weinstein's career saw a sudden downfall last October following an expose by The New York Times and New Yorker magazine.

The criminal sex act charge against Weinstein stems from an encounter with Lucia Evans, who told The New Yorker and then investigators from the Manhattan district attorney's office that Hollywood producer forced her to perform oral sex on him during what she thought would be a casting meeting. The victim in the rape case has not been publicly identified.

Tags: harvey weinstein, harvey weinstein scandal

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham