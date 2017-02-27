The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:13 PM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Warren Beatty mercilessly roasted on Twitter over 'La La Land' goof-up

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

The veteran actor accidentally announced 'La La Land' as Bst Picture in a historic podium goof-up.

'La La Land' won six Oscars, while 'Moonlight won 3. (Photo: AP)
 'La La Land' won six Oscars, while 'Moonlight won 3. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The world is yet to come to terms with the sensational goof-up that occurred in Dolby Theatre, when Warren Beatey announced the wrong film as Best Picture.

The team of 'La La Land,' the 'victim' here, were almost through their acceptance speech, when the mistake got rectified and 'Moonlight' got declared as Best Picture'.

however, Twitter couldn't get enough of it and they furiously went after a hapless Warren Beatey.

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

trhrh

Midway through their victory speech, the producers of the musical realised the error and John Horowitz announced that the award actually belonged to ‘Moonlight’.

Many thought he was just making a statement but then he cleared that he was not joking and showed the audience the card which read ‘Moonlight’.

"I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," a flustered Beatty later clarified.

Tags: 89th academy awards, warren beatty, la la land, moonlight

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

2

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

3

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

4

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

5

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham