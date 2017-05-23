James Bond actor Roger Moore passes away at the age of 89

His 12 years as James Bond, the British agent with a voracious appetite for danger and sex, made Moore a millionaire.

Mumbai: British actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing secret agent James Bond, died on Tuesday aged 89, his family said on the actor's official Twitter account.

They said he had died in Switzerland of cancer.

His 12 years as James Bond, the British agent with a voracious appetite for danger and sex, made Moore a millionaire as well as a heartthrob the world over.