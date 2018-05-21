The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Deadpool 2 BO collection: The superhero film earns Rs 33.40 cr on opening weekend

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 4:34 pm IST

Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 2' took an excellent start at the Indian box office, with Rs 11.25 crore earning on day one.

Josh Brolin in the still from 'Deadpool 2'.
 Josh Brolin in the still from 'Deadpool 2'.

Mumbai: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2, the much-awaited superhero film, opened this Friday to an excellent start. The Ryan Reynolds starrer now ranks fourth on the list of top openers of 2018 in India. The film started off with a bang at the box office collecting a total of Rs 33.40 crore on its opening weekend.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the overall figures of the film and wrote, “#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

'Deadpool 2', a sequel to 2016 'Deadpool' movie, is directed by David Leitch and it also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapicic.

Interestingly, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has lent the voice for the superhero for the Hindi version.

'Deadpool 2' will have a serious challenge ahead in the form of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' next week.

Tags: deadpool 2, ryan reynolds

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham