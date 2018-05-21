Deadpool 2 BO collection: The superhero film earns Rs 33.40 cr on opening weekend

Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 2' took an excellent start at the Indian box office, with Rs 11.25 crore earning on day one.

Josh Brolin in the still from 'Deadpool 2'.

Mumbai: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2, the much-awaited superhero film, opened this Friday to an excellent start. The Ryan Reynolds starrer now ranks fourth on the list of top openers of 2018 in India. The film started off with a bang at the box office collecting a total of Rs 33.40 crore on its opening weekend.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the overall figures of the film and wrote, “#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

'Deadpool 2', a sequel to 2016 'Deadpool' movie, is directed by David Leitch and it also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapicic.

Interestingly, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has lent the voice for the superhero for the Hindi version.

'Deadpool 2' will have a serious challenge ahead in the form of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' next week.