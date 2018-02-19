BAFTA Awards 2018: Three Billboards dominates as Time's Up campaign shares stage

The movie, chronicling a grieving mother's campaign for justice, won several awards at the emotionally charged ceremony.

British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh (L), producer Peter Czernin (2L), US actor Sam Rockwell, and British producer Graham Broadbent (R) pose with citation reader US actress Frances McDormand (2R) after receiving the award for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. (Photo: AFP)

London: Crime drama 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' captured five British Bafta film awards on Sunday, including best film, topping an emotionally charged ceremony that featured fashion and rhetoric in support of the fight against sexual harassment sweeping Hollywood.

The movie, chronicling a grieving mother's campaign for justice, won for original screenplay and outstanding British film, while Frances McDormand bagged best actress and Sam Rockwell best supporting actor prizes.

'The Shape of Water', the most heavily nominated film of the night with 12 nods, came away with only three awards, including best director for Guillermo Del Toro, while 'Darkest Hour' claimed two prizes, including for Gary Oldman as best actor.

With Hollywood still reeling from the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the resulting anti-sexual harassment campaigns were reflected in the mood of the evening.

"Our film is a hopeful one in lots of ways but its also an angry one," Martin McDonagh, writer and director of 'Three Billboards', said in his acceptance speech.

"And as we've seen this year, sometimes anger is the only way to get people to listen and to change, so were thrilled that Bafta has recognised this."

Stars arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall predominantly dressed in black in solidarity with the #MeToo and 'Time's Up' campaigns, mirroring other recent American red carpets including last month's Golden Globes.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristin Scott Thomas were among the stars who wore black.

British royals avoid making overtly political statements or gestures, so there was little surprise when the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a dark green dress, by British designer Jenny Packham, as she accompanied husband Prince William, president of Bafta, to the ceremony.

Jane Lush, chair of Bafta, opened the evening soberly telling the star-studded audience it was important to acknowledge a "difficult" past year, and noted efforts to tackle gender inequality.

"Brave revelations have followed brave revelations of bullying and sexual harassment, and which to all our shame has been hidden in plain sight for decades," she said.

"This is a moment in history, it should be a watershed, a catalyst for lasting change."

Host Joanna Lumley, a British film and TV star, also praised the gender equality movement as a continuation of the work of the Suffragettes a century ago.

She hailed the "determination to eradicate the abuse of women the world over" as she took to the stage.

Meanwhile, in an open letter published before the awards, almost 200 British and Irish stars backed a new fund to help women facing sexual harassment and abuse at work.

It echoes a similar initiative launched in Hollywood last month, and was kick-started with a USD 1.4 million donation from actress and activist Emma Watson.

Choices at the Baftas, which fall between the Globes and the Oscars, often mirror those of the American heavyweights.

'The Shape of Water', a story of love between a mute cleaning woman and a mystery merman-like creature, led the pack just as it has across the Atlantic, where it has topped the list of Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including for best picture.

As well as director del Toro's award for direction, composer Alexandre Desplat collected the original music award, his third BAFTA win, and the film also won best production design.

Allison Janney won best supporting actress for her role as the mother of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in biopic 'I, Tonya.'

"I loved doing this crazy part and finding her humanity, that's what I try and do in all roles," she said backstage.

Gary Oldman's turn as Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' has so far won him a Golden Globe, a Bafta and the chance of an Oscar on March 4.

He paid tribute to the wartime British leader, saying: "In those dark, uncertain days in 1940, he held the line for honour, for integrity and freedom for his nation and the world, so I thank you, Sir Winston."

Accepting her best actress accolade, McDormand, who chose not to wear black, quoted her on-screen character who has "a little trouble with compliance".

"But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black," she added.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Best original music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Winner: The Shape of Water

Best make up & hair

Blade Runner 2049

Winner: Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Winner: Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best animated film

Winner: Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best editing

Winner: Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best documentary

City of Ghosts

Winner: I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

National Film and Television School

Best British short animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Winner: Poles Apart

Best British short film

Aamir

Winner: Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

Best film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

Winner: The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Best supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best production design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Winner: The Shape of Water

Best special visual effects

Winner: Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)

Winner: I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)

Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)

Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best supporting actress

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Winner: Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best original screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best cinematography

Winner: Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Winner: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bafta fellowship

Ridley Scott