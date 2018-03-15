Eddie Redmayne, Hollywood stars remember Stephen Hawking

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist, remembered Hawking as the

Mumbai: Hollywood stars such as Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kumail Nanjiani have condoled the death of famed British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Hawking, who simplified and popularised complex theories for public through his best-selling book 'A Brief History of Time', died on Tuesday night at the age of 76.

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist, remembered Hawking as the "funniest" man he ever met.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family," Redmayne told USA Today in a statement

Cumberbatch, who also played the physicist in a TV film, said, "I was so sad to hear that Stephen has died. I send my heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues. I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who's profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books."

Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at age 21, in 1963, Hawking went on to win numerous awards for his research in the field of theoretical physics.

"RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven't, read A Brief History of Time. It'll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It'll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once," wrote Kumail Nanjiani.

"The Big Bang Theory", a show that featured the scientist, also posted a picture of Hawking with the star cast.

"In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world," the show's handle tweeted.

Singer Katy Perry wrote, "There is a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest in Peace.