Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus

AFP
Published : Mar 12, 2020, 9:57 am IST
Hanks tweeted: To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive

File photo of Tom Hanks (left) and his wife Rita Wilson attending a function in Los Angeles on November 7, 2018. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, and will now be isolated and monitored. (AFP)
Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, decided to get tested after they felt "a bit tired".

"Hey folks Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks said in a tweet.

The Academy-award-winning actor said the medical team had already taken over.

"The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said.

"Not much more to it than one-day at a time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" Hanks tweeted.

