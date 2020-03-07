Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Hachette won't publish Woody Allen memoir Apropos of Nothing

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 3:00 pm IST

His adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused Allen of sexually abusing her in 1992 when she was seven years old

Director Woody Allen (AFP file photo)
 Director Woody Allen (AFP file photo)

Los Angeles: Hachette Book Group has decided not to publish embattled filmmaker Woody Allen's memoir “Apropos of Nothing” following a massive backlash.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group (HBG), acquired the memoir a year ago and will bring it out on April 7, the company said earlier this week.

Allen has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow, journalist Ronan Farrow's sister, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising and he has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The company's decision didn't go down well with many, including both Ronan and Dylan as well as its own staff who staged a walkout in protest on thursday.

In a statement, obtained by Deadline, a representative of the publishing house said the decision to cancel the book's publication was a “difficult one”.

It was reported last year that Allen was pitching his memoir to several publishers but but was rebuffed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Incidentally, Hachette's division Little, Brown and Company published “Catch and Kill”, by Ronan Farrow in 2019, in which he wrote about his reporting during the #MeToo movement that led to the downfall of many powerful Hollywood executives, including Harvey Weinstein, over sexual abuse allegations.

Ronan, who had severed his ties with the publishing house after its decision, on Saturday thanked the company for listening to the voices of people who are opposing Allen's book.

“I'm grateful to all the Hachette employees and authors who spoke up and to the company for listening,” Ronan tweeted.

Dylan posted a statement on Twitter and said she is in “awe and so very grateful” to Hachette Group's employees for taking a stand.

Tags: woody allen, #metoo, #timesup, harvey weinstein, hachette group

Latest From Entertainment

Barbara Martin (Twitter)

Supremes’ original member Barbara Martin passes away

Bluegrass Journeymen performing at the US Embassy in New Delhi

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh: Bluegrass Journeymen

There is enough to sit back and wonder about some of the familiar faces we are all acquainted with but seldom give a second thought to.

Kaamyaab movie review: Lives of largely anonymous film actors!

Tiger Shroff, whose debut in Heropanti raked in the moolah to allow him to quickly sign as many as half a dozen films, is back in the third instalment that is Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3 movie review: Gets progressively worse!

MOST POPULAR

1

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

2

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

3

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

4

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

5

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham