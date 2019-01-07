The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Golden Globe 2019: Winners led by ‘Green Book,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST

This year’s event is being hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who take over from 2018 host, comedian Seth Meyers.

Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody wins big. (Photo: Facebook)
 Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody wins big. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held in honour the best in the world of films and television had to offer in the year 2018.

This year’s event is being hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who take over from 2018 host, comedian Seth Meyers.

The Globes this year will aim to make up for the ratings drop the 2018 ceremony witnessed, despite arriving months after the watershed #MeToo movement.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Director In Any Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy: Green Book

Best Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy: Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Roma, Mexico

Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Television Series, Drama: The Americans

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Actor In Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Actress In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Supporting Actress In Limited Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Supporting Actor In Limited Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Jeff Bridges honoured with Cecil B. deMille Award

Carol Burnett Award: Carol Burnett, best known for her groundbreaking TV show The Carol Burnett Show, was honoured with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.

Tags: golden globe awards, andy samberg, sandra oh, bohemian rhapsody, green book
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

2

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

3

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

4

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

5

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham