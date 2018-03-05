Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water wins best picture, see full list of winners

Guillermo Del Toro's film defeated strong competition from 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Three Billboards.'

Mumbai: The 90th Academy Awards have come to an end, where 'The Shape of Water' was awarded the best picture Oscar.

In what had been considered the closest Oscar race in many years, the Guillermo del Toro directorial defeated strong competition from 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.'

With 13 leading nominations, 'The Shape of Water' won four Oscars, including best original score, director and best original design.

"I want to dedicate this, to every young filmmaker, the youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are. In every country in the world," the 53-year-old helmer said.

Three widely admired veteran actors won their first Oscars. Gary Oldman won for his Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”) took best supporting actress, and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards”) won best supporting actor. Oldman thanked his “99-years young” mother. “Put the kettle on,” he told her. “I’m bringing Oscar home.”

Frances McDormand won her second Oscar for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand asked all the attending female nominees stand up in the theater.

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects that need financing,” declared McDormand. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen, Inclusion Rider.”

Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic “Dunkirk” landed three awards, all for its technical craft: editing, sound editing and sound design.

Best Picture (Nominees):

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water” - winner

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”



Director (Nominees):

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro - winner

Lead Actor (Nominees):

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” - winner

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Supporting Actor (Nominees):

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - winner

Supporting Actress (Nominees):

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" - winner

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Original Screenplay (Nominees):

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele - winner

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Adapted Screenplay (Nominees):

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory - winner

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Animated Feature (Nominees):

“The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

“The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson - winner

“Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha

“Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

"Dear Basketball" wins Animated Short.

"Darkest Hour" wins Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

"Phantom Thread" wins Best Costume Design.

"Icarus" wins Best Documentary Feature.

"Dunkirk" wins Best Sound Editing.

"Dunkirk" wins Best Sound Mixing.

"The Shape Of Water" wins Best Production Design.

"A Fantastic Woman" wins Best Foreign-Language Film.

"Kobe Bryant" wins Best Documentary Short.

"Blade Runner 2049" wins Best Visual Effects.

"Dunkirk" wins Best Film Editing.

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" wins Best Documentary Short.

"Silent Child" wins Best Live-Action Short.

"The Shape of Water" wins Best Original Score.

"Remember Me" wins Best Original Song.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened with a monologue that mixed Weinstein punchlines with earnest comments about reforming gender equality in Hollywood. And of course, Kimmel — returning to the scene of the flub — dove straight into material about last year’s infamous best-picture mix-up.

“I do want to mention, this year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” said Kimmel. “Give us a minute.”

But while Kimmel spent a few moments on the fiasco known as Envelopegate, he expended far more minutes frankly and soberly discussing the parade of sexual harassment allegations in the wake of the revelations regarding Weinstein. Kimmel cited the industry’s poor record for female directors and equal pay.

“We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore,” said Kimmel. “The world is watching us.”

Gesturing to a giant statue on the stage, he praised Oscar, himself for keeping “his hands where you can see them” and for having “no penis at all.” But Kimmel introduced the broadcast as “a night for positivity,” and cited, among other things, the box-office success of “Black Panther” and “Wonder Woman.”

“I remember a time when the major studios didn’t believe a woman or a minority could open a superhero movie — and the reason I remember that time is because it was March of last year,” said Kimmel.