Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

Revealed: Nominees who go winless still win; here's what's inside their gift bag

ANI
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 10:02 am IST

For the past 16 years, Distinctive Assets has rewarded Oscar nominees a lavish assortment of freebies.

 The Academy Awards are set to be held on March 4. (Photo: AP)

London: Though all the nominees can't take the golden statuette back home at the Oscars on Sunday, they will not be empty-handed.

For the past 16 years, Distinctive Assets has rewarded Oscar nominees a lavish assortment of freebies, ranging from vibrators to all-inclusive vacations to diamond jewellery.

A Forbes report said, "The 'Everyone Wins' Nominee Gift Bags are sent to all 25 nominees in the acting and directing categories in the week leading up to the Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this year."

"We are not gifting Oscar nominees out of a sense of philanthropy, " Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary explained. "We are gifting them for the same reason that they are paid upwards of $20 million for a single film...because their personal brand has value as a commodity."

Take a look at what this year's goodie back has:

1) 12-night Tanzania vacation for two
This package from International Expeditions is the most expensive gift, costing more than 40,000 dollars. The journey includes spa services, a private safari guide, wild game drives and a hot air balloon safari with champagne breakfast.

2) Week-long stay at the Golden Door spa
This relaxing retreat costs 8,850 dollars. The San Diego destination spa donates 100 percent of net profits to children's advocacy organizations.

3) DNA kit from 23andMe
The 199 dollars kit includes over 75 genetic reports about your health, traits and ancestry.

4) Six-night and seven-day stay at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu in Kauai
Nominees and their guests get to stay in a two-bedroom villa with an ocean view. Additional perks include a zipline adventure and helicopter tour.

5) 10,000-bowl donation from Halo, Purely For Pets
These donations are made in the nominee's name to an animal shelter or rescue of their choice. Business Insider values this item at 8,000 dollars. Don't worry about the celebrity pets. They get to chow down on an assortment of Halo treats for cats and dogs.

6) 'Stylish' pepper spray from PepperFace
PepperFace wants customers to "stay safe in style" with its sleek pepper sprays that hold 4 grams of spray. Bottles retail for 27 dollars, though celebrities may want to splurge for the 125 dollars bedazzled sprays.

7) A year's supply of Healing Saint products
This bounty includes Healing Saint's luminosity skin serium and a hair follicle stimulant valued at 2,316 dollars by Business Insider.

8) Bath bomb from PETA
These cruelty-free and vegan bath bombs dissolve to reveal animal-themed fun facts about an Oscar winner or nominee.

9) Levitating Bluetooth speaker by Shop Modern Innovations
These 195 dollars levitating speakers look like they are out of this world. If floating objects are your style, Shop Modern Innovations also sells a levitating plant pot and base as well as a UFO speaker lamp.

10) Luxury false lashes from Le Celine                                                                    Nominees receive the 23 products from the Le Celine collection. Their bestseller box costs 330 dollars, though its currently on sale for 199 dollars.

It doesn't end here. The surprise include personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, ALLÉL DNA-based skincare, Avaton Luxury Villas Resort Greek beachfront escape and more.

