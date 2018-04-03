The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split after nearly 9 years of marriage

AP
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 9:36 am IST

The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split.

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan.
 Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan.

Mumbai: Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie “Step Up” and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

Tatum has starred in box office hits like “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.”

Tags: channing tatum

MOST POPULAR

1

Her father denied access at CWG village, Saina Nehwal hits out

2

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

3

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

4

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

5

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham