The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Pahlaj Nihalani questions CBFC's role in 'Padmavati' matter

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 4:00 pm IST

The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period film is yet to be finalised.

The CBFC under Pahlaj Nihalani led to several controversies in the past few years.
 The CBFC under Pahlaj Nihalani led to several controversies in the past few years.

Mumbai: Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahalaj Nihalani has raised questions about the censor board's role in the controversy surrounding 'Padmavati', claiming that the film was sidelined by it.

Nihalani, on Saturday, was commenting on the recent developments, wherein the CBFC suggested few modifications in the controversial movie, including changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat', after which it would be given a UA certificate.

"The film faced so many controversies even before people saw it. This decision could have been taken before the film was opposed by the people and the political parties in several states", Nihalani told ANI.

"This film was sidelined by the CBFC and it raises the question on the Censor Board. Producers suffered such huge losses because of the cuts. Vote bank politics has obviously been done, the film is being seen after elections. Chairman Prasoon Joshi faced pressure from the ministry", he added.

Speaking on the development, former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chief Gajendra Chauhan has expressed delight that the controversy is about to get resolved.

"I would like to congratulate the censor board and Bhansali who amicably tried to solve the matter. And I think the issue should now finally end", Chauhan told ANI.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that it will be a great day for the entire film industry and film lovers when the film will be on the screens.

"I congratulate and compliment Sanjay Leela Bhansali that finally after so much of uproar, the film will see the light of the day," Pandit told ANI.

For those unversed, the decision came after an examining committee meeting by the CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with the CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in the presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed.

Tags: pahlaj nihalani, deepika padukone, sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati controversy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

2

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

3

No beggar's land: Hyderabad to reward people with Rs 500 for spotting tramps

4

When Priyanka stepped into SRK's shoes only to 'smack' Karan Johar

5

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed chart: TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham