Despite CBFC nod, Karni Sena hell-bent on disrupting 'Padmavati' release

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 9:18 pm IST

Claiming that the release of the movie is against the interest of the country, Rajput Karni Sena President slammed the CBFC move.

Rajput Karni Sena has been vociferously protesting against the Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmavati.'
Jaipur: Hours after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the release of the movie 'Padmavati' with some changes, Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Saturday threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showing the flick.

Claiming that the release of the movie is against the interest of the country, Gogamedi said that the CBFC, under the pressure of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, agreed to certify it.

"The release of 'Padmavati' is only going to create chaos in the country. The government would be responsible for any loss of life and property following the release of this movie. Every theatre, where this movie would be released would be vandalised", the Rajput Karni Sena chief told ANI.

"The censor board is taking this decision under the pressure of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and are destroying Hindutva from the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, the CBFC suggested few modifications in the controversial movie 'Padmavati', which include changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat', after which it would be given a U/A certificate.

The decision came after an examining committee meeting by the CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in the presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed.

The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of the Jaipur University.

Tags: padmavati
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

