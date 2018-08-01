Anil Kapoor remembers Mohd. Rafi on death anniversary in Badan Pe Sitare 2.0

On the occasion of the singer's 38th death anniversary, Kapoor took to Twitter to unveil the track from 'Fanney Khan'.

Mumbai: Veteran star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday paid a tribute to Bollywood's legendary singer Mohammad Rafi by releasing the recreated version of his iconic song 'Badan Pe Sitare'.

On the occasion of the singer's 38th death anniversary, the 61-year-old took to Twitter to unveil the track from his upcoming film 'Fanney Khan'.

He wrote alongside, "Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare..."

Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare https://t.co/UNhUeOWkhA #SonuNigam @saregamaglobal @TSeries @ItsAmitTrivedi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 31, 2018

Rafi was born on December 24, 1924 in Kotla Sultan. He died in Mumbai on July 31, 1980 following a massive heart attack.

He had numerous hit songs to his credit including several duets with famous playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

nDuring his entire career, he worked with many great music directors like O.P. Nayyar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and R D Burman, Rafi and delivered some of evergreen hits including "Yeh duniya yeh mehfil", "Chura liya hai tumne", "Tum jo mil gaye ho" and many more. Rafi was honoured with Padma Shri in 1967.

Meanwhile, 'Fanney Khan' will see Anil Kapoor playing the role of an orchestra singer, who worships Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor as his Gods and sings their songs.

The flick is a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.