The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Anil Kapoor remembers Mohd. Rafi on death anniversary in Badan Pe Sitare 2.0

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 8:44 pm IST

On the occasion of the singer's 38th death anniversary, Kapoor took to Twitter to unveil the track from 'Fanney Khan'.

Still from a video posted on YouTube. (Courtesy: T-Series)
 Still from a video posted on YouTube. (Courtesy: T-Series)

Mumbai: Veteran star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday paid a tribute to Bollywood's legendary singer Mohammad Rafi by releasing the recreated version of his iconic song 'Badan Pe Sitare'.

On the occasion of the singer's 38th death anniversary, the 61-year-old took to Twitter to unveil the track from his upcoming film 'Fanney Khan'.

He wrote alongside, "Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare..."

Rafi was born on December 24, 1924 in Kotla Sultan. He died in Mumbai on July 31, 1980 following a massive heart attack.

He had numerous hit songs to his credit including several duets with famous playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

 nDuring his entire career, he worked with many great music directors like O.P. Nayyar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and R D Burman, Rafi and delivered some of evergreen hits including "Yeh duniya yeh mehfil", "Chura liya hai tumne", "Tum jo mil gaye ho" and many more. Rafi was honoured with Padma Shri in 1967.
Meanwhile, 'Fanney Khan' will see Anil Kapoor playing the role of an orchestra singer, who worships Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor as his Gods and sings their songs.

The flick is a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.

Tags: anil kapoor, fanney khan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham