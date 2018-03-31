The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff beats Salman’s Kick as highest first day box office collection

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

‘Baaghi’ is off to great start as it made 1/4th of a century, collecting 25 crores in the first day itself.

A still from 'Baaghi 2', 'Kick'.
 A still from 'Baaghi 2', 'Kick'.

Mumbai: After giving 2 back-to-back flops in ‘A Flying Jatt’ and ‘Munna Michael’, Tiger Shroff is finally back with a bang, in his second edition of the 2016 hit ‘Baaghi’ franchise.

The movie, starring him with his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, released at a time when serious stories like ‘Raid’ and ‘Hichki’ were also making fairly good business.

‘Baaghi’ however is off to a great start as it has already made 1/4th of a century, collecting 25 crores in the first day itself.

“#Baaghi2 sets the BO on (fire)... Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat... Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!,” wrote Taran Adarsh.

The movie has supposedly got the benefit of an extended holiday (Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday before the weekend), which seems to have worked in its favour. However, it isn’t a big holiday like Eid, Diwali or Christmas, so it is still an achievement for the movie to collect the number.

In 2017, it was ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ that collected 34 crores on the opening day. Not only that, Tiger Shroff himself is the youngest actor to have marked 25 crores on the first day, which is followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Besharam’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Interestingly, ‘Baaghi 2’ has also crossed Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ first day collections, which was 24.97 crore.

Already facing very little competition from ‘Raid’ and ‘Hichki’, the ‘Baaghi 2’ team has nothing to worry about since they will face almost no competition from Irrfan Khan’s next release ‘Blackmail’ and the movie is expected to sustain for a long time, crossing the 100 crore mark within its first week.

