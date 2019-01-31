Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on her next big Hollywood project, read details

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2019
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 10:48 am IST

Chopra, who was invited on The Ellen Show, said the film will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson.

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of spiritual leader Ma Anand Sheela in her next Hollywood project. Priyanka, who was invited on The Ellen Show, announced her next Hollywood film, which will be helmed by Oscar winning director Barry Levinson.

In the film, the 'Baywatch' star is going to portray the controversial figure of Ma Anand Sheela, who was a close associate of controversial spiritual guru Rajneesh aka Osho.

"We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, his right-hand woman," Chopra explained to DeGeneres. "And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here."

Priyanka was on show, hosted by popular celebrity Ellen DeGeneres, to promote her upcoming film Isn’t it Romantic. The film also features Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in lead roles.

Priyanka's next Bollywood film is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

