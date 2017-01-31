Protesters seek film name changed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali says no

No objectionable scene between Rani Padmini and Allauddin, pledges director.

Jaipur: Even as filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave a written assurance to Rajput organisations about having no romantic or objectionable scene between Rani Padmini and Allauddin Khilji in his film Padmavati, the Karni Sena, which had created ruckus during the film’s shooting and roughed up Mr Bhansali, raised fresh demands to him that included change of title of the film, which he has flatly refused. He has also not responded to pre-screening of the film before its release. However, Rajput Sabha, the umbrella organisation of all Rajput organisations, has clarified that it had never put forward these demands. “Some fringe organisations may have asked for it but it was never our demand. Our demand was specific about no objectionable scene, which has been assured to us in writing,” said Giriraj Singh Lotwara, president of the Rajput Sabha, who has signed the agreement with Bhansali Films.

Earlier in the day, Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Films, had sent a letter to Mr Lotwara, president of Rajput Sabha, stating that there is no intention of hurting sentiments of any community. “We have been carefully researching and making the film. This is to specifically clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji,” she wrote.

Bhansali has also sought support and protection from the community in making the film. “We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen,” she said in the letter requesting that in the future, there should be no untoward incident against the production company and its cast and crew.

“We request you to please ensure that there is no untoward action against our production crew and cast in lieu of the said issue from members of your association and other Rajput associations,” she said while asking Mr Lotwara to sign a copy as the acceptance of this agreement.

However, in a joint press conference convened by Rajput Sabha to announce that they and Karni Sena agree over the demand that there will no distortion of historic facts in the movie; the president of the Rajput Sabha said that they have also demanded that a screening committee be formed by the group to screen the movie before its release, but Bhansali Productions are yet to act on the request.

During the press conference, some members of the Karni Sena raised another demand that the film’s title should be changed and there should be no film in the name of Padmavati at all. Ms Sant, however, said the demand to change the title did not come up in their previous discussions with the group.

Karni Sena’s Lokendra Singh Kalvi told Asian Age that our demands have been met. Mr. Bhansali has given us written assurance that there would be no love scene between actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their on screen roles as “Padmavati” and Allauddin Khilji. However, he said that three suggestions were put forward to him that included change of the film’s title, pre screening fo the film before release and any historic film should be first discussed with an expert committee of historians, journalists and judges.

According to Kalvi, Bhansali refused to change the title of the film saying it was not possible. He has not responded to the demand of pre screening of the film before release while he has promised to put forward the suggestion of expert committee before producers association.

“They have made this fresh demand for which I have nothing to say anything. This is not in my jurisdiction. They also did not raise this point in our discussion held before,” Ms. Sant said.