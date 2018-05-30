The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Sanju trailer: Hirani hits the right note, but where is Ranbir Kapoor?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 1:58 pm IST

'Sanju' is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Screengrabs from 'Sanju' trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 Screengrabs from 'Sanju' trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Mumbai: Director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' is one of the most exciting and anticipated films of the year and now to make things even more exciting, the makers have released the trailer amidst fans and media-persons today.

'Sanju' trailer showcases Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s journey starting right from his debut film 'Rocky' to his romantic relationships and his darkest days, right up until a few months after his release from the jail. With Rajkumar Hirani's magical touch and Ranbir's stunning portrayal of Dutt, the film will surely win hearts.

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely unbelievable as Sanjay Dutt. The way he blended into Dutt’s character is nothing short of a wonder. One might think if it is Ranbir on the big screen or is it Sanjay Dutt himself! RK seems to have outdone himself with 'Sanju'.

Watch 'Sanju' trailer here:

The trailer not only establishes the story, but also introduces all the major characters of the film.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has an ensemble star-cast which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, sanju film, rajkumar hirani, sanjay dutt

