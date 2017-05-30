The Asian Age | News

Sonika Singh death: Vikram Chatterjee charged with culpable homicide

Published : May 30, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
A car being driven by Vikram, who was travelling with Sonika, had crashed, leaving both injured.

Vikram Chatterjee.
Mumbai: Bengali TV actor Vikram Chatterjee has been charged with culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, in the case regarding death of model-anchor Sonika Singh Chauhan.

A car being driven by Vikram, who was travelling with Sonika, had crashed, leaving both injured. Sonika ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The charge can get Vikram a maximum of ten years in prison.

The actor had reportedly been heavily inebriated, and was rash driving.

The accident happened at Rash Behari Bose road and both of them were rushed to the hospital by passersby, where Sonika was declared brought dead.

The police consequently filed a stricter complaint, based on the high speed that the actor had been riding in, according to a report by NDTV.

