Priyanka Chopra is amused at how people think she’s married based on a bracelet

It was just an ordinary day of travel for Priyanka Chopra, little would she have known that one action would create chaos.

She was recently spotted wearing a beaded black, and gold coloured bracelet, which appears like a mangalsutra which married Indian women wear.

That was it for fans to lose their minds and think that their favourite PeeCee is now married (which we understand considering how actresses these days are keen to hide the fact that they are getting married).

But nothing of it was true, and the fact that this even happened has amused Priyanka herself, as she expressed in her tweet:

https://t.co/EkUEgfbO75

Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol pic.twitter.com/WPdIxXIx1I — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2018

Piggy Chops is currently shooting (probably for her upcoming film or an advertisement) in Assam.