Did Shahid Kapoor indirectly confirm he's being considered for Arjun Reddy remake?

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor today neither confirmed nor denied if he is on board the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' but said he would be excited if the project came to him.

There were reports that Shahid was being considered for the title role of a man who goes down a path of self-destruction and alcoholism after a break-up.

The 2017 film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

When asked if he was doing the movie, Shahid quipped he had also heard the same and said he loved the Telugu original.

"I'm very excited that it might come to me, that it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens," he told reporters.

Recently, in an interview, 'Arjun Reddy' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had confirmed the 'Padmaavat' star will feature in the film.

When asked about the same, Shahid said, "He also thinks I'm the right choice? Then, I have to think."

The actor was speaking at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting weekend.

Shahid was also supposed to reunite with 'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali for a film this year.

When asked about its status, the actor said, "It's not happening this year and we will probably work on something else."

He also refuted rumours that his next, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', will be shelved owing to financial issues and said "all is good, shooting will start again."