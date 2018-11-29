The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nicyanka wedding fever begins: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra off to Jodhpur

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 10:45 am IST

Donning traditional Indian attire, the bride-to-be looked ecstatic as she posed for media with her to-be husband.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.

Mumbai: After kick-starting festivities in Mumbai, the much-in-love-couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now off to Jodhpur for their very own royal wedding.

The elated couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport here on Thursday morning.

Donning traditional Indian attire, the bride-to-be looked ecstatic as she posed for the media with her to-be husband Nick, who looked dapper in a brown leather jacket teamed with a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Also spotted at the airport were Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and Nick's brother Joe Jonas, who was accompanied by his fiancee and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner.

The soon-to-be-married couple, who will tie the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, began the wedding celebration with a puja at Priyanka's residence on Wednesday.

While Priyanka opted for a blue embellished suit for the occasion, beau Nick looked handsome in a pink and beige kurta pajama. Both of them added a twist to their desi avatars with edgy sunglasses.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement bash.

Tags: nickyanka wedding

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

2

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

3

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

4

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

5

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham