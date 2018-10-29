The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her bridal shower in New York, see photos

The countdown to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding has begun!

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower in New York. (Courtesy: Instagram)
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not confirmed their wedding date to their fans and the media yet, however, the countdown to couple's wedding has begun. In New York, Priyanka's team hosted a bridal shower for her, in which PeeCee was dressed in a white, strapless Marchesa dress with a beaming smile, as the images shared by the girl gang on Instagram showed.

The 'Quantico' actor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture in which she can be seen getting ready for the fun night. Posing with her girls, she wrote "My girls are in town #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations"

Priyanka's Instagram story.Priyanka's Instagram story.

Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted a picture of PC, straight from the Bridal shower. "THE brighter version for everyone. @priyankachopra #styledbymimicuttrell (sorry I was too excited when I posted the first pic)," the caption read.

The other pre-wedding functions are expected to take place in Delhi and Mumbai, where Priyanka’s family and friends stay.

Nick popped the big question to Priyanka during a trip to London on her 36th birthday. In London, he closed down an entire Tiffany&Co. store in order to pick out the perfect ring for his lady love.

Since their engagement, the much-in-love couple has been traveling all around the world together. They've gone to Mexico for a quick weekend getaway, Mammoth Mountain in California and a favorite spot of Jonas', Mumbai, New York Fashion Week, among many more.

