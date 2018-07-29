The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Modi rightful leader of democracy, should stay PM to remove country from pit: Kangana

ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 11:00 am IST

The National Award-winning actress, known for slamming nepotism, said PM achieved success without his parents' support.

Kangana Ranaut has praised Narendra Modi previously as well.
 Kangana Ranaut has praised Narendra Modi previously as well.

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he deserves to come in power again in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he is the "rightful leader of the democracy."

Kangana attended the screening of short film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', which is reportedly inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Modi.

"The film has been made beautifully. It shows how Prime Minister Modi being a sensitive child went through such extreme circumstances. But I feel this film is not about him. Rather it is about us — how the society needs to be together to rise. This film is just a small part of his life," Kangana said after the screening.

When asked to analyse the last four years of the Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Kangana said: "He (Prime Minister Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It's not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn't be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister."

Does she want Prime Minister Modi to be in power again?

Kangana said: "Of course. Why not? Five years are very less to take the nation out of a pit. Our country is in a pit, we need to pull it out."

Co-directed by Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain, 'Chalo Jeete Hain' invited a lot of praise from ministers after it was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

The trailer reveals the story of a young boy, who keeps on asking his parents and other people as to what it is that they live for after reading a phrase, 'A winner is one who lives for others.'

Tags: kangana ranaut

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham