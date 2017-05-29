The Asian Age | News

Online campaign to trace missing Chennai model gains national attention

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
The lady, who’d left for work on her two-wheeler, never showed up at office, and has been missing ever since.

Gaanam Nair.
Mumbai: Chennai based model, Gaanam Nair, who’s been missing since 26 May, has still not been traced.

A humongous online campaign has been launched to get hold of her whereabouts.

Gaanam, a 28-year-old marketing manager and model based out of Chennai, has been living with her relatives with her dad being based in Delhi.

“She went missing on 26th May and has been untraceable ever since. The police have been extensively searching for her. Her friends in the city have also been trying their level best to track her. The news has attracted a lot of national media attention. General hospitals are also being scanned. We are hoping for the best,” revealed Vaishnavi Prasad, media consultant and another friend.

Gaanam’s mobile phone has also been switched off ever since.

(Inputs by Ashwin Vinayan)

