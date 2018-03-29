The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

SS Rajamouli travels to Pakistan for screening of Baahubali at PIFF

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 1:55 pm IST

Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) commences on March 29 in Karachi and run till April 1, 2018.

SS Rajamouli.
 SS Rajamouli.

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli is travelling to Karachi to attend the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) for the screening of his blockbuster film 'Baahubali'.

The acclaimed filmmaker took to Twitter to share the news. “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite,” he said.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' played across 100 screens in Pakistan last year.

Both parts of Baahubali have traveled several international film festivals, including Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan, L'Etrange International Film Festival in Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.

PIFF 2018 commences on March 29 in Karachi and run till April 1, 2018.

The four-day festival will screen features, short films and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

Other Indian films, which will be a part of the Pakistan International Film Festival are Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dear Zindagi', Rajat Kapoor's 'Ankhon Dekhi', Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium', Sanjay Mishra's 'Kadvi Hawa', Swara Bhasker's 'Nil Battey Sannata' and Marathi film 'Sairat'.

