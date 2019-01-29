Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao: I'm not chasing fame or money, I don't take any pressure

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUMIT RAJGURU
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 12:01 pm IST

The actor's upcoming Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the title taken from an iconic song of the late 90s.

Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram)
 Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram)

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao, who is now considered as one of the most bankable stars says, a story is the most important than me. When asked about being a bankable actor of the industry, Rajkummar said, "More than me, the story is important. The kind of stories I'm a part of, people probably come with a conviction that I would get convinced with the story."

"I feel great that people consider these things about me. It's overwhelming and I hope it continues," added Rajkummar. During an interaction, 'Stree' actor said that he doesn't take any pressure. "I work because I want to work. I always wanted to become an actor and nobody forced to be it. I'm not chasing fame or money. I genuinely fell in love with the craft and get connected with many people associated with it. I don't take any pressure. I don't know what people expect out of me," said Rajkummar.

"I have to push my boundaries and grow as an actor. Being an actor, I see the only fun of doing challenging roles every time," added Rajkummar. The actor's upcoming Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the title taken from an iconic song of the late 90s.

When asked about its recreated version, the 34-year-old actor said, "It feels great and fortunate about the song which is now in my filmography. I remember when I heard it for the first time during shooting, I immediately fell in love with the song. Later, Sonam and I kept hounding Shelly ma'am (Director) to give us a song and promised her of not leaking it. It's a wonderful song and I feel blessed that it's a part of my filmography."

Apart from Rajkummar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is all set to hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

On the work front, Rajkummar has films like Turram Khan, Mental Hai Kya, Mental Hai Kya and Anurag Basu's next.

IFrame

Tags: ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga, rajkummar rao, sonam kapoor

Latest From Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

When lovers ‘clash’ at the box office

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor to do next Munnabhai film?

Rajkummar Rao

Anurag Basu is a genius: Rajkummar Rao

Anil Kapoor

Proud to be directed by women: Anil Kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham