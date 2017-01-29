Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels Padmavati’s Jaipur shoot

Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by sena activists, who alleged that the film distorts the Rajput history.

Jaipur: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has cancelled the shooting of Padmavati here, saying the assault on him and vandalism on the sets of his movie by a Rajput group that triggered outrage in the film industry was “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city.

A statement issued through Bhansali’s representative said keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew, the director decided to stop the shooting post the “shocking” incident.

Meanwhile, the Rajput Karni Sena refused to apologise for the assault and claimed the film crew fired shots in the air, which provoked the organisation’s volunteers.

They also vandalised equipment set. “Yesterday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crew fired shots in the air. That led to the confrontation,” said Lokendra Singh Kalvi, spokesperson of the Rajput Karni Sena, justifying the attack.

“Does Bhansali have the nerve to go to Germany and make a fiction film against Hitler? Even when Jodha Akbar was being made, I raised objections as one can’t insult our blood-spattered history,” he added.

Saying that the organisation has registered a complaint with the ministry of information and broadcasting, he said, “Bhansali has asked for two days’ time to get back to us. He has agreed to temporarily to halt the shooting,” said Mr Singh, addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

The protesters alleged the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The allegations are unconfirmed, but the Rajput Karni Sena demands that Mr Bhansali “delete such scenes”.

“We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested,” said a leader of the group, Narayan Singh.

Reacting to the developments, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Anger should not be shown by breaking the law. It’s natural to be angry but people should come to the police. We will probe to find out who’s at fault and who is not.”

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena has been backed by Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who blamed Mr Bhansali. “No one should take law into his hands but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is equally responsible for the incident. He can’t distort the history,” said Mr Khachariyawas, who is also party spokesperson.