Animal love: Anushka Sharma named PETA 2017 Person of the Year

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2017, 9:40 am IST

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Associate Director Sachin Bangera revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

Anushka Sharma with her dog Dude.
Guwahati: Bollywood superstar and vegetarian Anushka Sharma has been named the PETA 2017 Person of the Year for her wide-reaching work for animals.

"Anushka Sharma is a proud animal rights proponent whose kindness and initiative know no bounds," said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Associate Director Sachin Bangera in a statement on Wednesday.

The actor has also taken to Twitter to demand a ban on cruel carriage rides in Mumbai where often-lame horses are forced to haul passengers in all weather extremes without adequate rest, food or water, PETA said, adding Sharma lives with her beloved adopted dog Dude.

Past recipients of PETA's Person of the Year Award include politician Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Judge K S Radhakrishnan Panicker and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

