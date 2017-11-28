The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

CBFC denies S Durga permission to get screened at IFFI after favourable Kerala HC ruling

Published : Nov 28, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 4:54 pm IST

Earlier, IFFI had been instructed by the Kerala HC to screen the film, after the I&B Ministry pulled it out.

Mumbai: In another unexpected intrusion on the part of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), Sanal Sasidharan’s controversial film ‘S Durga’ has again been denied permission to be screened at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India).

No ‘S Durga’ screening at IFFI as CBFC has ordered a re-examination of the film, writes festival director Sunit Tandon to director Sanal Saisdharan, PTI reported.

Earlier, the CBFC had also denied certification to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati,’ introducing an erstwhile unused 68-day rule for submission. It had come under the scanner for allegedly bowing down to political pressure.

Earlier, IFFI had been instructed by the honourable Kerala High Court to screen the film, after the I&B Ministry pulled it out, along with the Marathi film 'Nude'.

“The jury is supposed to watch my film on Monday evening. Only after that would a decision be taken on when it will be screened at IFFI. These seem like stalling tactics to me. The number of days left for the festival is rapidly shrinking,” Sasidharan had said.

