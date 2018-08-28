The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Katrina Kaif’s picture from Bharat sets is all you need to jazz up the day!

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 9:00 am IST

After wrapping Malta schedule of 'Bharat', Ali Abbas Zafar shared a gorgeous picture of Katrina from the sets.

Katrina Kaif on Bharat sets.
 Katrina Kaif on Bharat sets.

New Delhi: After wrapping up the Malta schedule of 'Bharat', Ali Abbas Zafar shared a gorgeous picture of Katrina Kaif from the sets of the movie.

The Bollywood diva looked absolutely stunning in a bottle green embroidered lehenge, with soft curls.

The director shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it as,"Bharat #between #the#shots @katrinakaif #picture #by @marcinlaskawiec."

 

Bharat#between #the#shots @katrinakaif #picture #by @marcinlaskawiec

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

Previously, Zafar took to social media announcing the wrap of the second schedule with a still of the lead couple- Salman Khan and Katrina.

In the still, Salman donned in a classic black sherwani, and danced away his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star, who looks dazzling.

"Malta schedule wrapped .... @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan #katrinakaif", he had tweeted.

To keep the buzz around the film alive, the team of 'Bharat' has been keeping fans abreast with all the happenings from the movie sets. The 'Dabangg' actor has shared a series of videos from Malta, while the 'Fitoor' actor has also shared some stills.

The first schedule of the movie was wrapped up in Mumbai.

'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

Tags: bharat film, katrina kaif

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham