‘The King hath spoken’: Emraan on being Shah Rukh's chosen one for Netflix show

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi will be working for the first time together.
Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is all set to essay the role of a spy in upcoming Netflix series 'The Bard of Blood'.

The actor announced the news on Twitter, by sharing an announcement video posted by Netflix, where he is seen reading the ‘The Bard of Blood’ book.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the show with Netflix, welcomed the actor for the 'journey full of excitement and drama.'

Emraan expressed his excitement about ‘King Khan’s words, thanked him and promised a ‘special’ effort together.

The series, which is based on the book of Bilal Siddiqi, revolves around an expelled spy Kabir Anand, played by Hashmi, who is called back into action "to save his country and long-lost love."

The eight-episode series, which will be streamed worldwide, will feature dialogues in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.

