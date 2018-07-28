‘The King hath spoken’: Emraan on being Shah Rukh's chosen one for Netflix show

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is all set to essay the role of a spy in upcoming Netflix series 'The Bard of Blood'.
The actor announced the news on Twitter, by sharing an announcement video posted by Netflix, where he is seen reading the ‘The Bard of Blood’ book.
‘To be, or not to be’...— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 27, 2018
The answer is to be. Ready 'to be' Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey !! 😀@NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @_gauravverma @bilals158 #EmraanInBardOfBlood https://t.co/d5l1EfeHFr
Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the show with Netflix, welcomed the actor for the 'journey full of excitement and drama.'
Be! Be! Welcome aboard my friend. Here’s to a journey full of excitement & drama. https://t.co/ZQU7F3IhUc— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018
Emraan expressed his excitement about ‘King Khan’s words, thanked him and promised a ‘special’ effort together.
The King hath spoken... getting into my character already. 😄— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 27, 2018
Thank you for making me a part of this journey, @iamsrk . We’ll make something special !! https://t.co/o2lO3eYamI
The series, which is based on the book of Bilal Siddiqi, revolves around an expelled spy Kabir Anand, played by Hashmi, who is called back into action "to save his country and long-lost love."
The eight-episode series, which will be streamed worldwide, will feature dialogues in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.