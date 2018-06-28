The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Ranbir Kapoor demeans status of sex workers': NCW gets complaint for Sanju dialogue

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 9:46 am IST

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday received a complaint against the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Ranbir Kapoor when he utters the dialogue in the trailer of ‘Sanju.’ When asked about his girlfriends, he asks,
  Ranbir Kapoor when he utters the dialogue in the trailer of ‘Sanju.’ When asked about his girlfriends, he asks, "Should I include prostitutes as well?"

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Wednesday received a complaint against the movie ‘Sanju’ for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film, the Commission chairperson said on Wednesday.

The complaint, filed just two days before its release, against the film has alleged that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani used derogatory language against sex workers.

"We have received such a complaint, and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action," said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The EMMC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been tasked to monitor the content of television channels and report on violations of the programme and advertising code.

The complaint filed by advocate and social activist Gaurav Gulati was referred to two dialogues where Kapoor allegedly "demeans the status of sex workers in the society.”

Tags: sanju, ranbir kapoor, national commission for women (ncw)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham