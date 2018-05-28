The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Love lives on': Arjun Rampal and Mehr announce separation after 20 years of marriage

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 9:12 am IST

The couple which fell in love when they were biggest supermodels of the country have parted ways.

 Arjun and Mehr Rampal during happier times.

Mumbai: Arjun Rampal and Mehr Rampal (Jessia) have announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

The couple issued an official statement to Bombay Times which read:

After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share that all journeys have different paths. We feel it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support.

Relationships can end, but love lives on.

We won’t be commenting on this any further.

The couple had married in 1998 after falling in love when they were among the biggest supermodels of the country at the time.

Their elder daughter Mahikaa was born in 2002 and younger one Myra in 2005.

Reports of a rift in their marriage were at the peak when Arjun and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan allegedly had an affair, though of late there has been no talk about it.

Arjun-Mehr join Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar- Adhuna Bhabani, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, among others as B-Town couples parting ways after 10 years of marriage.

Tags: arjun rampal, hrithik roshan, sussanne khan, mehr rampal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

