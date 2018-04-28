The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

I don’t think there’s anyone better than him: Kareena on Ranbir enacting Dutt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan praised the actor and the teaser of the upcoming film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with cousin Ranbir Kapoor.
 Kareena Kapoor Khan with cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

Mumbai: The first teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Sanju' starring Bollywod heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, was launched last week. Fans are left amazed at Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning transformation for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Sanjay Dutt, himself had commended Ranbir for his work in the film. 'Sanju' also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release June 29, 2018.

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan praised the actor and the teaser of the upcoming film. At an event in the capital city, Kareena talked about the teaser of 'Sanju' and said, “Who better than Ranbir Kapoor to replicate the life of Sanjay Dutt. I don’t think there’s anyone better than him.”

Interestingly, Kareena has done '3 Idiots' with director Rajkumar Hirani and 'Sanju' is Ranbir's first collaboration with the director.

Kareena is very fond of cousin Ranbir and had earlier told Filmfare, “I would like to do a nice brother-sister story with Ranbir (Kapoor) at some point in life. There’s something magical about our pairing. I have never worked with my sister so hopefully I will work with my brother soon.”

Kareena will soon start promoting 'Veere Di Wedding', her next film co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release June 29, 2018.

Tags: sanju film, ranbir kapoor, kareena kapoor khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

2

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

3

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

4

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

5

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham