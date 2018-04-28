I don’t think there’s anyone better than him: Kareena on Ranbir enacting Dutt

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan praised the actor and the teaser of the upcoming film.

Mumbai: The first teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Sanju' starring Bollywod heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, was launched last week. Fans are left amazed at Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning transformation for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Sanjay Dutt, himself had commended Ranbir for his work in the film. 'Sanju' also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release June 29, 2018.

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan praised the actor and the teaser of the upcoming film. At an event in the capital city, Kareena talked about the teaser of 'Sanju' and said, “Who better than Ranbir Kapoor to replicate the life of Sanjay Dutt. I don’t think there’s anyone better than him.”

Interestingly, Kareena has done '3 Idiots' with director Rajkumar Hirani and 'Sanju' is Ranbir's first collaboration with the director.

Kareena is very fond of cousin Ranbir and had earlier told Filmfare, “I would like to do a nice brother-sister story with Ranbir (Kapoor) at some point in life. There’s something magical about our pairing. I have never worked with my sister so hopefully I will work with my brother soon.”

Kareena will soon start promoting 'Veere Di Wedding', her next film co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.

