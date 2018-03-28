Varun takes break from Sui Dhaaga for October song launch, sings Afreen Afreen

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, ‘October’ releases on 13th April.

Varun Dhawan in a still from 'October'.

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has been shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ since a long time, but the actor is also busy promoting his April release ‘October’.

For the movie co-starring Banita Sandhu, Varun has reportedly taken a break from his ‘Sui Dhaaga’ schedule and is in Delhi to launch ‘Tab Bhi Tu’.

The song has been sung by Pakistani sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has also sung ‘Afreen Afreen’ in the past.

Dhawan caught up with his ‘Dilwale’ buddy Varun Sharma and tried his hand at singing ‘Afreen Afreen’, the only catch being he sung during the female voice. Watch it here:

